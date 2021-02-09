TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes,

Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, is escorted after singing the national anthem before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals in Detroit on April 4, 2019. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press
Print

LAS VEGAS — Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, "Where Did Our Love Go," was released June 17, 1964. Touring at the time, Wilson said there was a moment when she realized they had a hit song.

"I remember that instead of going home on the bus, we flew," she told The Associated Press in 2014. "That was our first plane ride. We flew home. We had really hit big."

The group also recorded the hit songs "You Can’t Hurry Love," "Up the Ladder to the Roof," and "Stop! In the Name of Love."

"I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supreme," said Motown founder Berry Gordy in a statement Monday night, according to Variety. "The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies and Gary Oldman 'Mank' leads Critics Choice nominees
Christina Milian, left, and Naya Rivera are seen Milian to take over Rivera's role on 'Step Up' series
Lisa Vanderpump's new TV show, "Overserved," debuts March Lisa Vanderpump to host 'dinner party' show on E!
"Wayne's World" stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Here are the best and worst Super Bowl commercials
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade hosts the two-part "Washington's Fox streaming show highlights LI spy ring
This photo provided by Tide shows a scene The Super Bowl commercials with the most buzz
Didn’t find what you were looking for?