Matchbox Twenty headed to Jones Beach theater

Matchbox Twenty, which got mentioned on the Jan. 8 episode of ABC's "Stumptown” that also featured its song "Push," is coming to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh on July 22, with opening act The Wallflowers.

The pop-rockers' most recent album, 2012's "North," became their first No. 1 since forming in 1997. Fan-club tickets are on sale through Friday at noon, when general-public tickets become available at livenation.com. The band promoted its upcoming tour, its first since 2017, with a tweet Monday starring a sock-puppet alligator.

"Oh, hey, it's me — [drummer] Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty," claimed the character. "Sorry, you might not be able to recognize me — I've got a new haircut. Anyway, I'm very excited for our tour this summer. We're bringing The Wallflowers with us. It's going to be a great time."

The band last played Long Island co-headlining with Counting Crows at Jones Beach on Aug. 31, 2017.

