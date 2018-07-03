TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic
By Glenn Gamboa

LI Sound: Summer is heating up for Seaford's Matthew Koma

Matthew Koma gets emotional in "Over Getting Over

Matthew Koma gets emotional in "Over Getting Over You."
  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mark Davis

Print

Though Matthew Koma’s most important project these days is the daughter he is expecting with girlfriend Hilary Duff, that doesn’t mean the Seaford native isn’t working on other things.

The singer-songwriter co-wrote the song “Babylon” — comparing the end of the relationship to the ancient city in Mesopotamia, not the one in Suffolk County — for 5 Seconds of Summer’s recent No. 1 album “Youngblood.” And his collaboration with Said the Sky has just been picked as a single for the EDM producer’s upcoming debut.

“Over Getting Over You” (Seeking Blue) features Koma’s emotional vocals on top of a catchy melody and some dramatic drops. “It hit me like a 10-ton truck, I’m thunderstruck,” he sings. “Can’t brush under the rug how you don’t even care about us.”

The melancholy, but defiant single marks Koma’s best chance to get on dance radio again following his floor-filling hits with Zedd (“Spectrum”) and Tiësto (“Wasted”). And it’s just the latest of his projects — which include writing with DNCE and producing songs for Shania Twain’s comeback album “Now” and a Bruce Springsteen remix — to surface, as he works on his debut album for RCA Records.

Contact The Long Island Sound at glenn.gamboa@newsday.com or follow @ndmusic on Twitter.


 

By Glenn Gamboa

Music news, album and concert reviews, artist interviews and more from Newsday's critic Glenn Gamboa.

More Entertainment

Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael 'The 2000s': CNN series starts with decade's most notable TV
Brian Ross attends the 2007 Peabody Awards. Brian Ross, ABC News part ways
Deena Cortese attends the 2018 MTV Movie and 'Jersey Shore's' Deena Cortese expecting first child
Roseanne Barr at the Los Angeles premiere of Roseanne says she has offers to return to TV
National history and legends fuel Josh Gates' Marathons and more sparklers for Fourth of July
FILE - In this file photo dated July  Artist behind popular UK children's shows dies