Though Matthew Koma’s most important project these days is the daughter he is expecting with girlfriend Hilary Duff, that doesn’t mean the Seaford native isn’t working on other things.

The singer-songwriter co-wrote the song “Babylon” — comparing the end of the relationship to the ancient city in Mesopotamia, not the one in Suffolk County — for 5 Seconds of Summer’s recent No. 1 album “Youngblood.” And his collaboration with Said the Sky has just been picked as a single for the EDM producer’s upcoming debut.

“Over Getting Over You” (Seeking Blue) features Koma’s emotional vocals on top of a catchy melody and some dramatic drops. “It hit me like a 10-ton truck, I’m thunderstruck,” he sings. “Can’t brush under the rug how you don’t even care about us.”

The melancholy, but defiant single marks Koma’s best chance to get on dance radio again following his floor-filling hits with Zedd (“Spectrum”) and Tiësto (“Wasted”). And it’s just the latest of his projects — which include writing with DNCE and producing songs for Shania Twain’s comeback album “Now” and a Bruce Springsteen remix — to surface, as he works on his debut album for RCA Records.

