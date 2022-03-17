TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Mayday Music Festival coming to Yaphank

Chris Barron of Spin Doctors performs during SiriusXM

Chris Barron of Spin Doctors performs during SiriusXM host Ron Bennington's annual Thanksgiving Special at Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square on Nov. 14, 2017 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM/Cindy Ord

By David J. Criblez
Make way, here comes the Mayday Music Festival to Southaven County Park in Yaphank on May 14 from noon to 10 p.m. The event, presented by Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees, will feature a blend of national touring acts with local talent.

The Spin Doctors will take the stage playing their hits like "Two Princes," "Jimmy Olsen's Blues" and "Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong." Meanwhile the Crash Test Dummies dial the clocks back to the mid-'90s with cuts from their multiplatinum album, "God Shuffled His Feet." Alternative bands Deer Tick and The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw are set to appear along with singer/songwriter Sahara Moon plus Dave Hause and the Mermaid.

Local artists will also be part of the bill including Cassandra House, The Dirty Vice Band, Melanie Morin, Pete Mancini and the Hillside Airmen, Pretty Vacant, Soundswell and the Famous Doctor Scanlon Band.

Hungry and thirsty? Purchase craft beers, Long Island wines and choose from a diverse assortment of food trucks on hand. Children can play in the family friendly Fun Zone while parents shop in the Festival Marketplace.

Suffolk AME, New York State’s largest independent labor union, hosts this nonprofit event in the spirit of singer activists like Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger along with modern rock artists who capture the voice of the working class hero. Proceeds go to fund charitable causes such as scholarships for union members and their families, promoting union organizing and activism and supporting Long Island Cares: The Harry Chapin Food Bank.

To purchase tickets ($49.99) or for more information, visit: maydaymusicfestival.com. Children (12 and under) go free.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

