McCoy Tyner cancels My Father's Place show; third Barnaby Bye show will be added instead

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Jazz pianist McCoy Tyner, featured on the recently released “lost” John Coltrane album, has canceled his sold-out Aug. 3 show at My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel due to illness.

Those who purchased Tyner tickets through MyFathersPlace.com will get an immediate refund. Those who purchased tickets elsewhere can get a refund at the point of purchase.

In Tyner's place, the venue at The Roslyn Hotel will add a third Barnaby Bye show for fans shut out of the sold-out shows on Aug. 4 and 5. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at MyFathersPlace.com

