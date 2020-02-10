Megadeth, Lamb of God team for Jones Beach show

In heavy-metal news, Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a co-headlining North America tour, with a show June 16 at Wantagh's Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Trivium and In Flames are the opening acts.

The 55-venue tour marks a return to the stage for Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine, following his diagnosis of throat cancer and subsequent remission. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Lamb of God, fronted by lead guitarist Mark Morton, released its first new music in five years last week with the single "Checkmate," part of the band's upcoming self-titled eighth studio album, dropping May 8.

This is a rare Long Island stop for Megadeth, whose shows here have included The Paramount in Huntington in December 2013 and Nassau Coliseum in 1987, 1990, 2006 and 2010.

