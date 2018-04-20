Though they are best known as actresses, Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt find inspiration for their band Nancy And Beth everywhere they go.

“It’s like scavenger hunting,” says Mullally, sounding nothing like her character Karen from “Will and Grace.” “I’m always Shazam-ing things. I’m looking for anything in our wheelhouse.”

That wheelhouse is pretty big, considering they tackled both George Jones’ country-weeper classic “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and Gucci Mane’s “I Don’t Love Her” on their debut “Nancy And Beth” (Hepursef).

“It’s so great celebrating these songs that haven’t seen the light of day in a while,” said Hunt, who met Mullally when they did the 2012 movie “Somebody Up There Likes Me.” “The part that makes it exciting and fun is when we make them feel original.”

But touring is really what makes Nancy And Beth – who will play YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday and at Manhatan's Café Carlyle from May 1 through 5 – feel original.

Mullally, who trained at the School of American Ballet in New York, choreographs each song in the set, though they work hard to make it seem natural.

“It’s the opposite of being overproduced,” Mullally says. “We want it to be like two little girls playing and audiences pick up on that. It has this innocent, joyous, child-like quality… We call it a punk vaudeville traveling tent show.”

Hunt says that the material often takes on new meaning when delivered by two women. That was certainly the case on the video for “I Don’t Love Her,” which they shot on Mullally’s phone. “We like that there seems to be no rhyme or reason to it,” Hunt says. “We’re seeing what we can get away with and everything’s more fun with a friend… We like to sing our songs together. We are just friends who want to hang out together.”

Though Mullally is busier with the return of “Will and Grace,” Nancy And Beth are hoping to wrap up a second album this spring in addition to the current tour. Mullally says she is happy to make the time, adding, “This is the funnest thing I’ve ever done.”