Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday denied a motion for a new trial from lawyers for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and wounding her.

Superior Court Judge David V. Herriford rejected arguments from lawyers for Lanez that evidence was wrongly admitted at the trial he presided over. He said that the exclusion of the disputed evidence would not have made a difference at the trial.

Lanez, 30, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, will now be sentenced for convictions of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He could get up to 22 years in prison and faces deportation to his native Canada.

As he was led from the courtroom back to jail after a hearing on the motion a day earlier, he pleaded with Herriford to help him, saying "I could be your son. I could be your brother.”

Motions for a new trial filed immediately afterward with the same judge are a common precursor to appealing to a higher court, which Lanez's attorneys plan to do. The motions are very rarely successful.

Lanez's lawyers asserted that a post from his Instagram account was improperly admitted into evidence. They said that Megan's testimony that Lanez urged her not to go to police because he was on parole and would be in serious trouble was both untrue and an improper allowance of prior bad acts. And they said DNA evidence that prosecutors used to argue Lanez was the likely shooter fell well short of industry standards.

Lanez's attorneys were disappointed from the start of Monday's all-day oral arguments on their motion.

They had an elaborate presentation prepared, complete with audio-visuals and witnesses, but Herriford would have none of it, insisting instead on narrow legal arguments on the precise issues raised, the norm for such motions in California court.

Lanez's lawyers, who did not represent him at trial, said the attorney who did, George Mgdesyan, made mistakes in his case because he was given so little time to prepare before trial when the rapper’s previous attorney dropped out.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified that Lanez fired a handgun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020.

Mgdesyan said at trial that Megan was lying in her testimony, and Lanez had not pulled the trigger. He said afterward that there was not sufficient evidence to convict.

No sentencing date has been set.