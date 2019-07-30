LI's Melanie Martinez announces tour plans
For Melanie Martinez, school is finally back in session, as she unveils her plans for “The K-12 Tour” supporting the album of the same name, due out Sept. 6.
The Baldwin native will kick off the tour Oct. 13 in Washington, playing Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Oct. 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster, with $1 from each ticket going to The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention services to those under 25 who need them.
Martinez, whose debut album “Cry Baby” went platinum and spawned numerous hits including “Dollhouse” and “Carousel,” has already sold out the New York premiere of the film accompanying the “K-12” album on Sept. 5 at the AMC Empire 25 in Times Square.
“It’s been a bit since I’ve been on tour and I’m incredibly excited to bring the movie to life on stage,” Martinez said in a statement. “I’m putting all of my energy into making it not only visually stunning and pleasing to the senses but also a fun learning experience and a safe place to express yourself and be accepted for exactly who you are.”
