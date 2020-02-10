TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Melanie Martinez to play Radio City Music Hall

Melanie Martinez performs live on stage during day

Melanie Martinez performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.  Credit: Getty Images/Mauricio Santana

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Baldwin's Melanie Martinez, currently in Germany on the European tour of her tour, has announced North American dates including her first show at Radio City Music Hall, on June 24.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, who followed her 2017 platinum LP "Cry Baby" with last year's  conceptual album and accompanying movie "K-12,” played her most recent area show in October  at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. She last played Long Island as part of the  BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach in June 2016, and previous local gigs have included The Paramount in Huntington in June 2015 and 89 North in Patchogue in November 2013.

General-public tickets for the Radio City show go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at MelanieMartinezMusic.com.

Martinez, who reached the top 6 on season 3 of the NBC singing competition "The Voice" in 2012, is partnering with the social-activist group Plus 1 "to support crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth through the Trevor Project for her U.S. dates," promoter LiveNation said in a statement Monday. 

Also Monday, Martinez released the single "Copy Cat" feat. Tierra Whack, and announced on Instagram she was "still finishing up writing this 'After School EP' but it will come out this spring! It includes songs (Fire Drill + Copy Cat feat: @tierrawhack) can't wait to play these new songs for you this summer!" 

