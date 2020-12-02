LI's Melanie Martinez sets streaming concert

After the coronavirus pandemic forced her to postpone what would have been her largest world tour, Baldwin-raised pop star Melanie Martinez has set a streaming concert for Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

"Can't Wait Till I'm Out of K-12" will reimagine songs from last year's concept album "K-12," which previously spun off an avant-garde movie musical. The concert also will include songs from her follow-up EP, "After School," released in October. The multiplatinum singer-songwriter is known for her shows' elaborate theatricality and ornate sets and staging. Tickets, ranging from standard video access to VIP packages, range from $18.50 to $200 at https://shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/melanie-martinez.

"An oh so very magical, newly conceived show I've creative directed as my last offering of my second album K-12 + after school!" Martinez, 25, wrote on Instagram. "Ending the year and this cycle with this visually exciting performance that I am dying for you cuties to see!!"

