Baldwin-raised singer Melanie Martinez and the woman who last week accused her of sexual assault traded words again over the weekend.

Martinez spoke up Saturday after female singer Timothy Heller had responded to Twitter trolls attacking her for saying Martinez had had nonconsensual sex with her years ago. “This is why people do not speak up,” Heller tweeted. “I would not wish this upon anyone,” Martinez reiterated the denial she issued last week.

“I understand how hard it could be to see my side of the story, considering no one with a heart would want to invalidate anyone speaking up about this topic,” Martinez, 22, a former contestant on “The Voice,” tweeted in a statement also shared by an Atlantic Records spokeswoman. “I want to thank my fans who took the time to research the timeline, analyze past Instagram photos, and question the story being told, which reveal her false statements. . . . Please know that my intentions with everything that I do in my life are always pure and I would never be intimate with someone without their absolute consent.” Martinez also retweeted her original response to Heller’s accusation.

Without addressing Martinez, the Los Angeles-based Heller tweeted Sunday that, “I do NOT regret speaking up. . . . Just because this is hard, does not mean it wasnt the right thing to do. No one should be silenced, and I know that talking about this was an important thing to do. ily guys,” she concluded, using an internet abbreviation for “I love you.”

Heller, who is in her mid-20s, had tweeted on Dec. 4 that in a codependent friendship, Martinez had insisted on sex during a sleepover. “I never said yes. I said no, repeatedly. But she used her power over me, and broke me down.”