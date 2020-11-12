TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Melissa Errico to perform holiday concert from Bay Street Theater

Broadway's Melissa Errico, who grew up in Manhasset, also has a holiday single coming out on Dec. 4. Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Melissa Errico thinks we need a little Christmas, and to help out, she's serving up a double dose of holiday cheer.

On Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., the Manhasset-raised Broadway star will headline "Season of Joy," a Yuletide concert that will be livestreamed from Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Her show will come on the heels of the Dec. 4 release of her new Christmas single.

For her Bay Street show, Errico, 50, will perform a variety of holiday chestnuts and also share anecdotes about those songs, including why some of the greatest ones are always recorded in July. Accompanying her will be jazz pianist Ted Firth.

Errico, who played Eliza Doolittle in the 1993 Broadway revival of "My Fair Lady" and earned a Tony nomination for "Amour" in 2003, starred in "Irving Berlin's White Christmas" on the Great White Way in 2009. She also played Cosette in the national tour of "Les Miserables."

Tickets for the holiday show are $20 and can be purchased at baystreet.org.

