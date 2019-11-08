Michael Bublé set to croon at Nassau Coliseum

It's a beautiful day for Michael Bublé fans. The Canadian crooner, 44, will be bringing his "An Evening With Michael Bublé" tour to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on March 24.

The Coliseum show is one of 27 North American dates announced Thursday for the tour, which is currently in Europe. The tour is in support of Bublé's 10th studio album "Love," which came out last year. Tickets for the Coliseum show go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com

To make your days even more merry and bright, Reprise/Warner Records just released Bublé's new rendition of "White Christmas." The music video for the song, featuring a stop-motion version of the singer, came out last week.

