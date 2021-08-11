TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Bublé show at Nassau Coliseum moved to October

Michael Buble performs at T-Mobile Arena on

 Michael Buble performs at T-Mobile Arena on March 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Michael Bublé has been trying to play a Long Island show for a year and a half now with no success, thwarted by the pandemic. His August 27 show at Nassau Coliseum has been postponed yet again to Oct. 15 due to the current rise of COVID-19 cases. This marks the fourth date for this concert.

"I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family," said Bublé in the statement. "It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show."

The concert was originally announced for March 24, 2020, but was postponed to March 12, 2021 and then again to August 27, 2021, because the pandemic continued.

Fans are instructed to hold on to their original tickets, which will be honored on Oct. 15. Those seeking a refund must go to their original point of purchase. If you wish to purchase tickets ($69.50-$754.50), visit: ticketmaster.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

