Michael Bublé moves Nassau Coliseum concert to 2021

Michael Bublé won’t be able to croon in public anytime soon. However, the 44-year-old Canadian singer promises to return to Long Island: His postponed Nassau Coliseum concert date, originally set for March 24, has been moved to March 12, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family,” said Bublé in a released statement. “Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out."

All tickets for the March 24, 2020 Nassau Coliseum date will be honored.

“I was disappointed that Michael’s concert was postponed, but now I get to be excited all over again,” says ticket holder Melody Cesare, 55, of Bohemia, who shares her birthday (Sept. 9) with Bublé. “I wish the concert was sooner, but it’s more important that Michael and his fans are safe. It’s definitely worth the wait!”

Those looking for a little Bublé to tide them over until the Coliseum show can check out his new single, “Gotta Be Patient,” a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes. Additionally, he’s been doing some Facebook Live shows with his family in Vancouver at facebook.com/MichaelBuble.

