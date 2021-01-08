Michael Bublé moves Nassau Coliseum concert to late August

Michael Bublé is heading Long Island’s way. The 45-year-old crooner from Canada is hoping third time’s a charm as his Nassau Coliseum concert gets date number three - August 27.

Billed as "An Evening with Michael Bublé," the show at the Uniondale venue was originally set for March 24, 2020 but was postponed to March 12, 2021 due to the pandemic. Because concerts aren’t ready to return just yet, the date now got moved into late summer.

Bublé’s rescheduled U.S. tour will begin on August 13 in Jacksonville, FL and run through Oct. 1 ending in Salt Lake City, UT. Prior to that he will do a string of July shows in Great Britain.

Fans are instructed to hold on to their original tickets as they will be honored on August 27. Those seeking a refund must go to their original point of purchase. If you wish to purchase tickets ($69.50-$554.50), visit: ticketmaster.com.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.