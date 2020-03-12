Michael Bublé postpones concert at Nassau Coliseum

Michael Bublé fans are not exactly “Feeling Good” these days as the crooner’s March 24 concert at NYCB’s Live’s Nassau Coliseum has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. His shows from March 17 through April 5 are also being rescheduled.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family, of course, take priority under the current circumstances,” commented Bublé in a statement. “We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone.”

Fans are instructed to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at a new date, which will be revealed soon. Those seeking a refund must go to their point of purchase.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.