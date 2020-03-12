TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Michael Bublé postpones concert at Nassau Coliseum

Singer/songwriter Michael Buble performs at T-Mobile Arena

 Singer/songwriter Michael Buble performs at T-Mobile Arena on March 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Michael Bublé fans are not exactly “Feeling Good” these days as the crooner’s March 24 concert at NYCB’s Live’s Nassau Coliseum has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. His shows from March 17 through April 5 are also being rescheduled.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family, of course, take priority under the current circumstances,” commented Bublé in a statement. “We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone.”

Fans are instructed to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at a new date, which will be revealed soon. Those seeking a refund must go to their point of purchase.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Centerport singer Vaeda Black is going to Hollywood LIer gets golden ticket for 'American Idol's' Hollywood Week
Late-night osts Jimmy Fallon, left, Trevor Noah and NYC shows to air without live audiences
Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire 14 shows to 'quaranstream' if you're stuck at home
Amy Ryan (as Mari Gilbert) in a scene Review: 'Lost Girls' a well-intentioned feature on Gilgo murders
Evan Rachel Wood stars in HBO's "Westworld," 'Westworld': Season 3 offers a necessary reset
On Friday, March 13, 2020 "Lost Girls", the One Minute Critic: Rafer Guzmán reviews 'Lost Girls'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search