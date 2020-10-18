Michael DelGuidice to play drive-in concert at Adventureland

Taking a page out of the Billy Joel playbook, Michael DelGuidice is keeping the faith. The singer-songwriter, who grew up in Miller Place and plays in Joel’s touring band, will hold a special drive-in concert rally at Adventureland in East Farmingdale on Nov. 6 honoring Save Our Stages and Save Live Music.

"We want to keep those movements in the forefront of people’s minds," says DelGuidice, 49, about the plea to get federal aid for the arts and safely open some venues. "This is not a protest but a concert in support of Save Our Stages, which is about the venues, and Save Live Music is focused on the artists. I believe you have to stand your ground and stick up for what you believe in."

The set will reflect DelGuidice’s weekly "Live on the Porch" virtual concerts on Facebook.

"This show will be a little bit of everything — classic rock, pop, Billy Joel material and my originals," he says. "I’ll be bringing in a band to have more of an edge and fuller sound."

Expect to hear some cuts off his upcoming album, tentatively titled, "Mask Production," which was recorded this past summer at Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove.

"I’m really digging this new stuff and looking forward to performing some of it live," says DelGuidice. "We will be playing my upcoming singles, ‘Let Go’ and ‘Right Place Wrong Time.’ "

It’s been months since DelGuidice has been on a Long Island stage and he’s looking forward to returning home.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I really miss seeing everybody and the energy of the audiences," he says. "I like when people get out of their cars and occupy their own personal space. I want to see some faces not just hear horns honking."

Tickets are $99 per car (up to 6 people) and available for purchase at eventbrite.com and universalspecialevents.com. Only 160 parking spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those leaving their vehicle area must wear a mask.

For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit: adventureland.us.