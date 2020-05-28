LI's Michael DelGuidice releases powerful 'Heroes' anthem

Michael DelGuidice is coming into his own. The singer/songwriter from Miller Place, who is best known for leading the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot then becoming a member of Joel’s band, has written an anthem that fits these pandemic times. “Where Do the Heroes Go?” drops next week while the video was released on YouTube this week.

“We have so many heroes right now from the police department to doctors and nurses to coaches to teachers,” says DelGuidice, 49. “The song asks, ‘Can we be as big a hero to somebody in our life like we had growing up?’ It’s about looking inside and giving the best of ourselves.”

The storyteller-type song reflects on DelGuidice’s heroes such as his father Fred and older brothers John and Joey then comes full circle making a connection with his 18-year-old son Colby.

“I made it very universal so people could put themselves into the song,” he says. “I want everybody to make it their own.”

The video features old-school footage from 8mm projector films of his family and other New Yorkers growing up in the ‘70s.

“I remember watching the parades in Miller Place up on my father’s shoulders,” says DelGuidice. “Everybody has these kinds of memories with their families.”

DelGuidice has been quietly working on his original compositions. In recent years, he has received recognition for his tracks “Ordinary Guy,” the theme song to Kevin James’ 2016 sitcom, “Kevin Can Wait” and “Mona Lisa,” which starred James in the video.

“I feel like I can fully express myself. I don’t have to speak in code anymore,” says DelGuidice. “I’m brutally honest because I want my songwriting to be real. It’s important to me that my songs mean something.”

With his popular “Live on the Porch” virtual concert series on Facebook, DelGuidice has created his own platform to take viewer requests and workshop his own songs.

“I really look forward to these shows. It’s a joy,” he says. “I can do anything I want to do without any rules.”

When at a crossroads while writing “Heroes,” DelGuidice turned to The Piano Man for some guidance.

“I sent the song to Billy because I didn’t know if it needed a bridge or not. I figured if anybody is going to know, it’s him,” says DelGuidice. “I emailed the song and asked him to give it two listens. I said, ‘I trust you more than anybody.’ He responded, ‘It’s a strong powerful song because of its simplicity. I wouldn’t add anything.’ It stayed untouched from there on.”