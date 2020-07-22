Michael DelGuidice is blending virtual and vivid when he brings his “Live on the Porch” streaming show in concert to Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on Aug. 14.

“This will be performed the same way I do my ‘Live on the Porch’ series on Facebook,” says DelGuidice, 49, who grew up in Miller Place. “I will be simulcasting it on Facebook Live that night so there will be a live audience in front of me and the Facebook audience watching online. It will be a very interactive show. I will be taking requests and talking to both crowds.”

The set will be acoustically driven and have a coffeehouse-style feel with DelGuidice singing while playing guitar or piano mixing in covers from James Taylor, Elton John, Journey and, of course, Billy Joel.

“I think this will be a good fit for the time period coming back,” says DelGuidice. “For these shows I work in the moment. There’s no script. I can play any type of material I want to play.”

A big part of the “Live on the Porch” experience is unveiling his own compositions, such as “Where Do the Heroes Go?,” “Mona Lisa,” “One Step at a Time” and “Right Place Wrong Time.”

“The ‘Porch’ shows have given my songs a platform to get people used to listening to original material,” says DelGuidice. “I spoon feed it to them in between the covers. I don’t even announce it. I just play the songs, they start requesting them and people don’t realize they’ve been hearing original stuff. It’s kind of trickery but in a good way.”

The show will be conducted dinner-theater style, with parties seated at tables of four, six, eight or 10. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes an appetizer for the table (dinner and drinks are not included). Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 9 p.m. The total capacity is limited to 100 people. Staff will be masked and following all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All patrons must wear a mask unless they are seated at their table.

“This is a safe way for us to still host entertainment,” says Tim Murray, director of promotions. “We look at Mike like family so we wanted to get him back here as soon as we were allowed.”

DelGuidice shares the same sentiment. He has been playing at the venue since his original band Kid Gloves formed more than 20 years ago. Even the stage is officially named after him.

“Mulcahy’s is home,” says DelGuidice. “There’s a lot of love there. It’s a place where I can really dial in and just play without any expectations. It’s the last true bar that I gig at.”

To purchase tickets or book a table, call 516-783-7500 or go to muls.com.