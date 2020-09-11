Singer/songwriter Michael DelGuidice, from Billy Joel’s band and Joel tribute Big Shot, is taking his music to the streets. The Miller Place-raised musician is holding a protest concert asking the New York State Liquor Authority to reconsider its current pandemic restrictions on live music venues. The event will take place on Wall Street (between Gerard and Main Streets) in Huntington village on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

“If we don’t do something to save these venues, we’re not going to have any places to play,” says DelGuidice, 49, who will perform with a band on a 12x16 stage raised two-feet off the ground. “In order for your voice to be heard, you have to make a loud cry. We are musicians — we know how to make noise.”

DelGuidice’s attorney, Joseph C. DeJesu, Esq. of Huntington has worked with the musician to make sure everything goes smoothly.

”This event is a peaceful and nonpartisan demonstration to bring attention to recent regulations, including the ban on advertised and ticketed events, which unfairly target live music, performers, and entertainment venues in our communities,” says DeJesu. “While the First Amendment of the Constitution grants us all the right to peaceably assemble and petition the Government for a redress of grievances, Mike has gone above and beyond, working tirelessly to obtain additional necessary approvals to ensure that this will be a safe and successful event.”

What sparked DelGuidice to create this protest was the SLA changing its rules saying that local venues can’t sell tickets or have a cover charge deeming live music as “incidental” in the background only as patrons eat and drink.

“Musicians are the ones who get the calls to perform at benefits, funerals, schools and singing national anthems at games yet we are considered ‘incidental’ in the whole scheme of society?” says DelGuidice. “We are tired of the stigma of being considered hobbyists. This is what we do for a living. We are the ones bringing people to the venues to keep them open. Right now the movement is like an assault on the arts.”

The plan is to gather musicians, venue owners and people who work in the live music industry together to make a strong statement requesting the SLA to reconsider its laws.

“I don’t understand the science behind the non-ticketing event. What does music in the room have to do with the spreading of the virus if the room is already capped at 150, with people socially distanced and wearing masks when they have to?” says DelGuidice. “Why do all the venues have to be punished if one screws up? Fine the ones that are doing it wrong and make examples of the ones who are doing it right.”

DelGuidice plans to play music to unite everyone while wearing masks and holding up signs.

”I don’t want chaos, we are not looking to obstruct anybody and this is not about politics,” he says. “I don’t want anybody to come with political signs. I want the signs to say know who you are — a band, a venue or simply SLM — Save Live Music.”

In regards to what songs he will play, DelGuidice says he will most likely improvise.

”I’ll trust my gut intuition and go with what I feel in the moment,” he claims. “Once we get a bunch of musicians together, it’s going to get creative quick.”

Will he do any Joel songs?

”If somebody starts singing, ‘The Longest Time,’ we will all sing it together. I could see that happening,” says DelGuidice. “But, this is how Billy made his living. He started in the clubs. If these music venues close, you are not going to have any more iconic artists like Billy Joel.”

His overall goal is to request that the SLA reverse its initial decision.

”I want the SLA to think twice about this law that is ruining people’s lives and businesses for no good reason. I’m hoping they will turn it around by realizing they went too far,” says DelGuidice. “We are all about following the rules, but we are not about to be taken out of society. Music is too essential to the soul. People have gone through a lot in the last six months, they need music.”