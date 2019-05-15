TODAY'S PAPER
Mick Jagger has his moves back after health problems

Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards, of The

Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones, perform during their No Filter tour in London on May 25, 2018.   Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Mark Allan

By The Associated Press
It's as if Mick Jagger is saying "Start Me Up."

The 75-year-old rocker tweeted a video Wednesday of himself dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue. The treatment forced The Rolling Stones to postpone their No Filter tour.

Jagger was told by doctors in late March he could not go on tour "at this time." Jagger tweeted he was "devastated" the band couldn't tour, but said he hoped to be "back on stage as soon I can."

The Stones' No Filter Tour had been expected to start April 20 in Miami.

