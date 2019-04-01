Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, whose unspecified medical condition had postponed the upcoming leg of the band's No Filter tour, will undergo heart surgery, according to a report.

Rolling Stone magazine on Monday said it had confirmed information from the website DrudgeReport.com saying Jagger, 75, will undergo a heart-valve replacement. The magazine did not specifically confirm additional details at DrudgeReport that said the surgery will take place Friday in New York and that Jagger is expected to fully recover.

Jagger's spokeswoman told Newsday she had no information.

The legendary rocker appeared happy and relaxed on a beach outing with his family in Miami Sunday, after the band announced it was postponing 17 tour dates while he undergoes medical treatment. The U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph, citing anonymous sources, said Jagger had suffered a physical injury due to "strenuous pre-tour preparations.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band on Saturday had announced it was postponing its April 20 to June 29 North American concerts due to doctors' advice to Jagger. The singer had written on social media: "I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

Photos jointly credited to the agencies Splash News and Mega, published variously in outlets including TMZ.com, TheBlast.com and DailyMail.com, show Jagger enjoying the view from an oceanfront hotel on Miami Beach, and relaxing on the beach with his girlfriend, American Ballet Theatre dancer Melanie Hamrick, who is in her early 30s; their 2-year-old son Deveraux, Jagger's eighth child; and Jagger's daughter Georgia May, 27, one of his four children with his former longtime girlfriend, model Jerry Hall.

This leg of the Stones' No Filter tour had been scheduled to commence April 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and conclude June 29 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, with concerts June 13 and 17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.