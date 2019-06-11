Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who has posted videos of himself rehearsing dance moves and playing guitar following his April heart-valve replacement surgery, is assuring fans directly that he's on the mend and ready for the band's rescheduled tour dates.

"I'm feeling pretty good, been rehearsing a lot lately, in the last few weeks," the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer told radio host John Derringer Monday on Toronto's CILQ-FM, his first extensive interview following the surgery.

When asked to describe a typical day for himself, he said: "This morning we've been [to the] gym. Not crazy but a little bit of gym and stuff like that. And then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band."

The Rolling Stones had announced on March 30 that they were postponing the North American leg of their No Filter tour originally set for April 20 to June 29 due to what the band called doctors' advice to Jagger, who apologized on social media. The rescheduled tour runs June 21 to August 31, with shows Aug. 1 and 5 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Noting that usually one song per concert is voted on by fans, Jagger told the radio host that with some of the more obscure cuts, "Sometimes I don't remember" a particular song's lyrics. "I can usually sing, like, the first line of anything, y'know?" he said with a laugh. "The first line, yeah. The second line, yeah. But sometimes after that I can't remember them."

As for the upcoming tour's playlist, "We try and pick some ones we haven't done recently and stuff we haven't done before. We're always trying to get into a bit of the unusual. Most of the time people don't want too much unusual," he noted, chuckling. "People like a little bit of unusual. They don't want 100 percent unusual."

He added, "The favorite ones people like to hear are, 'Paint It Black,' and 'Honky Tonk [Woman]' and 'Satisfaction' and things like that. … I don't know how people would feel if you didn't do any of them. I think people would say, 'Oh, that's a bit unfortunate. I came to hear this.' "

He still enjoys touring, he said. "I mean, I don't do it all the time, 12 months a year. When you're young, that's what you do. I spend, like, three or four months on the road in a year and that seems to be quite a good balance."

