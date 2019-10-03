They've snapped pictures of everyone from Prince to Queen. The range of rock 'n' roll royalty shot by Henry Diltz and Mick Rock is a veritable who's who of music history.

Now these two rock star photographers will come together for a night of stories and snapshots when their "Behind the Lens" tour stops at Bay Shore's YMCA Boulton Center on Oct. 11. The show, which is being presented by Morrison Hotel Gallery, promises to be a lively affair as both men recall tales of the iconic performers they've shot, reflect on their careers and share some of their most famous images.

“These people were witnesses to music history and they possessed the talent to uniquely document the music from the audience, backstage, and on the road," Morrison Hotel Gallery co-founder Peter Blachley said in a statement. "Many of these stories will contain surprise, humor and reality. But most of all, they are authentic and honest recollections of music history backed up by the stunning visuals we all know, and many we have never seen.”

Show time is 8 p.m. and tickets are $52. To reserve, call 631-969-1101 or go to boultoncenter.org.

