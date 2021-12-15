TODAY'S PAPER
Monkees' Micky Dolenz headed to Patchogue

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees will play the

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees will play the Patchogue Theatre on May 14. Credit: Jerod Harris

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The Monkees continue to rock on.

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of that other '60s fab four following the death last week of singer-guitarist Michael Nesmith, is coming to the Patchogue Theatre on May 14 with his touring band, Micky's Monkees. The group will share the bill with fellow '60s rockers Felix Cavaliere's Rascals.

Dolenz, 76, and his band will sing some of the Monkees' biggest hits, including "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer" and "Daydream Believer." Don't be surprised if he also performs some tracks from his 2021 album "Dolenz Sings Nesmith" featuring songs written by Nesmith. The group's other members were singer-bassist Peter Tork, who died in 2019 at 77, and singer Davy Jones who was 66 when he died in 2012.

Tickets for the show are $51-$111 and can be purchased by calling 631-207-1300 or visiting patchoguetheatre.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

