Miley Cyrus releases surprise free album during MTV VMAs

And they say the Video Music Awards aren't about music.

Host Miley Cyrus proved that common assumption at least a little bit wrong Sunday night, when she announced the release of her new album, "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz," streaming for free on her website.

It was the biggest surprise of the night from Cyrus, 22, whose barely-there costumes and talk about her drug use are hardly shocking two years after her infamous "Blurred Lines" performance at the 2013 VMAs.

She performed "Dooo It," a new song off the album, to close the award show, accompanied on stage by stars from "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Much of 23-track album was written and recorded with Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips and produced by Mike Will Made-It, who produced Cyrus' last album, "Bangerz."

The slightly macabre "Dead Petz" title appears to reference the deaths of her dog, Floyd, who was killed by a coyote in 2014, and her blowfish, Pablow, whose passing she sang about in one of her Backyard Sessions videos earlier this year.