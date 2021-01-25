TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Miley Cyrus to perform at Super Bowl 'tailgate' show

Miley Cyrus is set to perform for health

Miley Cyrus is set to perform for health care workers at the NFL's first-ever "TikTok Tailgate" livestream concert on Feb. 7. Credit: Getty Images for dick clark productions / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Pop star Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL's first "TikTok Tailgate" at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7.

The football league said the on-site pregame show for 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited to attend will stream live at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL's TikTok channel. Portions will be televised on CBS' "Super Bowl LV Pregame Show."

"I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!!" tweeted Grammy Award-nominee Cyrus, 28. "I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"

Cyrus' most recent album, "Plastic Hearts," reached no. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart last month, days after her 2014 single "Party in the U.S.A." was certified 10X multiplatinum.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Elizabeth Vargas will host the reboot of "America's Elizabeth Vargas to host 'America's Most Wanted' reboot
Talk show host Larry King displays the Razzie Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Tom Brokaw attends the "Five Came Back" world Tom Brokaw retiring from NBC News after 55 years
Orson Welles plays a thinly disguised version of TCM picks: Amanda Seyfried hosts 'Citizen Kane'
Salt-N-Pepa perform during the NGV Gala 2019 at LI's James talks about 'Salt-N-Pepa' biopic
"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley left season 16 early 'Bachelorette' star 'crushed' by engagement's end
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search