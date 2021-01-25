Miley Cyrus to perform at Super Bowl 'tailgate' show

Pop star Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL's first "TikTok Tailgate" at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7.

The football league said the on-site pregame show for 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited to attend will stream live at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL's TikTok channel. Portions will be televised on CBS' "Super Bowl LV Pregame Show."

"I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!!" tweeted Grammy Award-nominee Cyrus, 28. "I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"

Cyrus' most recent album, "Plastic Hearts," reached no. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart last month, days after her 2014 single "Party in the U.S.A." was certified 10X multiplatinum.

