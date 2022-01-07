Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to play Jones Beach

The country concerts just keep coming at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town bring "The Bandwagon Tour" to the Wantagh venue on June 9. The Cadillac Three will serve as the opening act.

Lambert is currently burning up the country charts with her latest single, "If I Was a Cowboy" and even scored a Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on "The Marfa Tapes" album from 2021. Meanwhile Little Big Town had a recent hit with "Never Love You Again," where the band teamed up with Bryn Christopher as well as a No. 1 country album, "Nightfall" in 2020. The Cadillac Three is riding high off its song, "One of Y’all" featuring HARDY and Rhett Akins. The trio also dropped two albums in 2020 — "Country Fuzz" and "Tabasco & Sweet Tea."

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday noon through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com.