TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to play Jones Beach

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 54th

 Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The country concerts just keep coming at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town bring "The Bandwagon Tour" to the Wantagh venue on June 9. The Cadillac Three will serve as the opening act.

Lambert is currently burning up the country charts with her latest single, "If I Was a Cowboy" and even scored a Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on "The Marfa Tapes" album from 2021. Meanwhile Little Big Town had a recent hit with "Never Love You Again," where the band teamed up with Bryn Christopher as well as a No. 1 country album, "Nightfall" in 2020. The Cadillac Three is riding high off its song, "One of Y’all" featuring HARDY and Rhett Akins. The trio also dropped two albums in 2020 — "Country Fuzz" and "Tabasco & Sweet Tea."

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday noon through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Anthony Geary played Luke Spencer on "General Hospital."
'General Hospital's Luke Spencer is officially dead
HBO has announced Michael Imperioli will star in
'Sopranos' star to headline second 'White Lotus'
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider says she's OK after
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland
(L-R:) Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe
'Pivoting': Bland sitcom marred by fake LI setting
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers canceled shows for
'Late Night' goes dark as Seth Meyers tests positive
Daria Rose of Baldwin Harbor appeared in the
LI 'Bachelor' contestant goes home after one show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?