So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Miranda Lambert is ready to take back country radio with her new single “It All Comes Out in the Wash” (Vanner). She co-wrote the down-home charmer with a veritable Justice League of country songwriters, including the great Lori McKenna, as well Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose. The pedigree shows, as nearly every image is a memorable one – from drunk dialing ex-husbands to spilling A1 on your mother-in-law’s tablecloth. And the delightful chorus is ready to be a sing-along from the first listen, though “Wash” will require repeated listening to catch all the cleverness.

Taylor Swift is showing off her emotional side in the lush, new single “The Archer” (Republic). Sure, it’s hyper-dramatic, opening with “Combat, I’m ready for combat” and rushing to a chorus of “I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey.” But no one does this kind of pop confessional better than Tay and “The Archer” will keep the crown.

L.A. new-new-wavers Oyster Kids are set to break out with their new single “Work It Out” (Oyster Kids), a sleek, synth-pop confection that pairs an undeniable groove with a string of soothing and uplifting lyrical promises.

