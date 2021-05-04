Here they come, walking down … New York Avenue as The Monkees will bring their Farewell Tour to The Paramount in Huntington on Oct. 28.

The band's surviving members, the duo of Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, promise to deliver an evening of hits ("I’m a Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville"), deep cuts ("Auntie’s Municipal Court," "Circle Sky") and fan favorites ("The Girl I Knew Somewhere," "For Pete’s Sake") spanning The Monkees' 55-year career. Nesmith and Dolenz will even pepper in some newer material from the band’s 2016 album, "Good Times!" which was released in celebration of its 50th anniversary. (Original Monkees singer Davy Jones died in 2012, while keyboardist/bassist Peter Tork died in 2019.)

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com with a pre-sale occurring Wednesday at 10 a.m.

