Country star Morgan Wallen has been suspended indefinitely from his label after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur and radio stations have removed his music from their playlists.

Big Loud Records said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday that Wallen's contract has been suspended indefinitely. Republic Records, which he is co-signed to, said it agreed with Big Loud's decision and said "such behavior will not be tolerated."

The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, shows Wallen outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur.

Wallen, 27, said in a statement to TMZ that he is embarrassed and sorry.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," his statement said.

He's one of the genre's biggest young stars. His sophomore album, "Dangerous: The Double Album," is spending its third week atop the Billboard 200 chart and it has set several streaming records, even besting the recent release from country star Luke Combs. Wallen is also one of the few country acts to score a Top 10 hit on the pop charts, thanks to the success of "7 Summers" and "Wasted on You."

But the fall from the top has been swift.

"In light of Morgan Wallen's recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately," according to a statement from iHeartMedia, which has hundreds of radio stations across the country.

As of Wednesday, streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music didn't have his songs in their most popular country music playlists, where normally Wallen had multiple songs from his new album.

SiriusXM and Pandora also removed his music from their playlists, according to a spokesman for SiriusXM. The music television channel CMT said it was removing his appearances from all its platforms.