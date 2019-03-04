After decades of showing off his flair for the dramatic, Morrissey has set his first Broadway residency in May, as he sets the stage for his upcoming covers album “California Son.”

His seven concerts at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from May 2 to 11 are billed as retrospective shows, covering his career as The Smiths' frontman — which includes literary-leaning hits like “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” and “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” — and his decades as a solo artist starting with “Suedehead” and “Everyday Is Like Sunday.”

Morrissey’s “California Son” album includes his versions of Bob Dylan’s “Only a Pawn in Their Game” with Petra Haden and The Fifth Dimension’s “Wedding Bell Blues” with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and The Regrettes’ Lydia Night, as well as Long Island Music Hall of Famer Melanie’s “Some Say (I Got Devil).”

Tickets go on sale March 8 through Live Nation.