Looks like Mötley Crüe is going to be staying home sweet home this summer. The Stadium Tour featuring the Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Long Beach’s own Joan Jett & the Blackhearts has been postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic. The July 15 show at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, which was rescheduled from August 23, 2020, has now been moved to June 24, 2022.

"This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets," said the bands in a collective statement. "We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!"

Fans were raising an eyebrow last week when Crüe lead singer Vince Neil booked a solo show in Batavia, NY on June 18 the night before The Stadium Tour was set to kick off in Nashville, TN. Even more interesting is the fact that two concerts are still on the books this summer at Citi Field: the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy is scheduled for August 4, while tickets for Dead & Company’s August 20 show go on sale next week.

All previously purchased tickets to The Stadium Tour’s Citi Field concert will be honored at the June 24, 2022 show and available seats ($80-$2,100) are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

