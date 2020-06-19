Rock fans who seek nothin’ but a good time can mark their calendars for July 15, 2021 because The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts is coming to Citi Field in Flushing. This is a postponed concert from the original August 23 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on June 19, 2021 and run through baseball stadiums next summer concluding in San Diego, CA on Sept. 12, 2021. This will mark the reunion of the original four members of Mötley Crüe (lead singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee) and the original four members of Poison (lead singer Bret Michaels, guitarist C.C. DeVille, bassist Bobby Dall and drummer Rikki Rockett).

Meanwhile Def Leppard still plans to tour in the fall with power trio ZZ Top from Sept. 21 to Oct. 18 in the south and midwest.

Tickets from August 23 will be valid on July 15, 2021 at Citi Field. However, ticket holders who need a refund can visit: livenation.com/refund.

