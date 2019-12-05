LI's Joan Jett joins Motley Crue tour, with Citi Field stop

Longtime Long Beach rocker Joan Jett and her band the Blackhearts will play Citi Field in Flushing on Aug. 23 as part of a tour with headliners Mötley Crüe. Def Leppard and Poison round out the bill.

"We are hitting the road with @motleycrue & @DefLeppard and special guests @Poison!" wrote Jett on her social media Wednesday, after its announcement on SiriusXM’s Hollywood Studios program

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Long Island Music Hall of Fame inductee, 61, has lived in Long Beach since the late 1970s after being raised in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. She first made her mark with the Runaways, whose 1976 single "Cherry Bomb," while not a hit at the time, has since become a girl-power manifesto that has appeared on countless albums and on the soundtrack of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy."

With the Blackhearts in the 1980s, Jett released the hard-rocking "Bad Reputation" and the anthemic "I Love Rock N' Roll." She and her group have since toured stadiums with The Who — including Nassau Coliseum in 2015 — Green Day and the Foo Fighters, and usually play an annual gig at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. She was the subject of the well-received 2018 documentary "Bad Reputation.”

Mötley Crüe this year was the subject of the Netflix biographical drama "The Dirt," based on the band's collective autobiography. The group is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its multiplatinum album "Dr. Feelgood." Def Leppard, inducted this year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has two certified diamond albums, "Pyromania" and "Hysteria." Poison's songs include the No. 1 hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

General-public tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at LiveNation.com.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.