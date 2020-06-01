TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMusic

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett tour postponed

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil, left, and Joan Jett

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil, left, and Joan Jett appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Theo Wargo / NBC / Getty Images , left; Jason Kempin / Getty Images

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Rock’s biggest party just pulled the plug. The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes its Aug. 23 date at Citi Field in Flushing.

“The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021,” said the four bands in a joint statement. “The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year.”

When recently interviewed on SiriusXM radio, Jett, who resides in Long Beach, said, “I wouldn’t feel comfortable putting the band or my crew in that position. I don’t really have that right to mess with their lives like that ... I know people are struggling all over the country with what to do and how to do it. Of course, I wanna play. As soon as we can do it, let’s figure out a way to do it.”

Those seeking their money back can visit livenation.com/refund. Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for future rescheduled dates.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

