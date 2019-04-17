Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Kris Kristofferson, The Movielife and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
.38 Special
Their rock philosophy still rings true: "Hold on loosely, but don’t let go. If you cling too tightly, you’re gonna lose control."
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $29.50 to $75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
The Movielife
The Long Island scene heroes will reunite to play the classic “Forty Hour Train Back to Penn” in its entirety.
WHEN | WHERE 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Los Lonely Boys
A “Heaven”-ly slice of Texican rock from the Garzas.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, The Space at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $25 to $45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers
Before he opens for “A Star is Born” co-star Barbra Streisand at Hyde Park in London this summer, he will bring some of his Americana to Long Island.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $39.50 to $84.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
bluerace
The Long Island pop-rock quartet will offer a sneak preview of its upcoming “Mistral” album.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $25; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
