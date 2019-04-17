TODAY'S PAPER
Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Kris Kristofferson, The Movielife and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Kris Kristofferson brings his distinctive Americana to the

Kris Kristofferson brings his distinctive Americana to the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rick Diamond

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

.38 Special

Their rock philosophy still rings true: "Hold on loosely, but don’t let go. If you cling too tightly, you’re gonna lose control."

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $29.50 to $75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

The Movielife

The Long Island scene heroes will reunite to play the classic “Forty Hour Train Back to Penn” in its entirety.

WHEN | WHERE 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Los Lonely Boys

A “Heaven”-ly slice of Texican rock from the Garzas.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, The Space at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $25 to $45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers

Before he opens for “A Star is Born” co-star Barbra Streisand at Hyde Park in London this summer, he will bring some of his Americana to Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $39.50 to $84.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

bluerace

The Long Island pop-rock quartet will offer a sneak preview of its upcoming “Mistral” album.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $25; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

