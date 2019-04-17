Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

.38 Special

Their rock philosophy still rings true: "Hold on loosely, but don’t let go. If you cling too tightly, you’re gonna lose control."

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $29.50 to $75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

The Movielife

The Long Island scene heroes will reunite to play the classic “Forty Hour Train Back to Penn” in its entirety.

WHEN | WHERE 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Los Lonely Boys

A “Heaven”-ly slice of Texican rock from the Garzas.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, The Space at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $25 to $45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers

Before he opens for “A Star is Born” co-star Barbra Streisand at Hyde Park in London this summer, he will bring some of his Americana to Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50 to $84.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

bluerace

The Long Island pop-rock quartet will offer a sneak preview of its upcoming “Mistral” album.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $25; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com