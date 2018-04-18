LI's Flavor Flav, EPMD set for 'YO! MTV Raps' relaunch

MTV plans to bring back “YO! MTV Raps” in time for its 30th anniversary and it is turning to some Strong Island legends to help do it.

Freeport’s Flavor Flav, Elmont native Eric B. and Wyandanch’s Rakim, as well as Brentwood’s EPMD are on the bill for “YO! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience” at Barclays Center on June 1, a concert event that will also be live-streamed by MTV.

The concert will also include hip-hop pioneers like KRS-One, Doug E. Fresh and Big Daddy Kane, and “YO!” favorites like Black Sheep and Onyx. The original show’s hosts, including Fab 5 Freddy and Ed Lover and Doctor Dre, will also be on hand, while Eminem, Method Man and Redman are set to pay tribute with videos.

Tickets for the show are $76-$156 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

In a statement, MTV says it plans to “reinvent the franchise for a new generation,” though no specific launch date has been announced. The show debuted on Aug. 6, 1988 and helped introduce hip-hop to new generations of fans. Its return couldn’t be timelier, as hip-hop became the most-listened-to genre of music in America for the first time last year.