Despite pandemic, MTV VMAs to take place Aug. 30 in Brooklyn

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

An MTV representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the show will take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made the announcement during a news briefing Monday, explaining that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets, said in a statement “We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs. We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”

