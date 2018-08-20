This year’s MTV Video Music Awards belonged to Jennifer Lopez, whose booty-shaking extravaganza Monday at Radio City Music Hall even had her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez reaching for his smartphone to capture the moment.

With help from DJ Khaled and Ja Rule and 12 mostly shirtless male dancers, Lopez ripped through two decades of flashy, well-choreographed videos, including this year’s “Dinero,” which was nominated for two awards.

“I grew up on MTV — this is really a tremendous honor for me,” said Lopez, who spent nearly a decade of her career living in Brookville. “It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and watching them come true.”

Lopez, known as much as an actress and a dancer as much as she is a singer, said she has never followed rules. “This career has always been an obsession for me,” said Lopez, who paid tribute to her children and Rodriguez. “I was always a person who was like, ‘Why not?’ ”

Lopez became the first Latin artist to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from MTV and drew a lengthy standing ovation from the crowd.

Monday night’s show marked the VMAs’ return to Radio City Music Hall for the first time since 2009, when Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech to protest her win over Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.” This year, the awards were once again upstaged.

Yes, Post Malone won “Song of the Year” for “Rockstar.” Ariana Grande won the best pop video for “No Tears Left to Cry.” And Nicki Minaj won best hip-hop video for “Chun-Li.”

But it was Minaj’s five-song medley at The Oculus in lower Manhattan that will have people talking, especially as she threw in a version of her controversial “Barbie Dreams,” where she takes many top male rappers to task.

That was the case for much of the night, as the performances generated all the buzz. Logic and Ryan Tedder staged their new collaboration “One Day,” as a play that reunited children separated from their parents at the border “We Are All Humans” T-shirts. Shawn Mendes made it rain inside Radio City Music Hall during “In My Blood.”

Cardi B came into the night with 10 nominations, followed by The Carters — aka Beyoncé and Jay-Z — who landed eight nominations, for their “Ape—” video filmed in The Louvre. Early in the evening The Carters landed two technical awards, while Cardi B landed “Song of the Summer” for her smash “I Like It” and also beat out five other acts to win "Best New Artist."