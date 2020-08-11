TODAY'S PAPER
The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to perform at MTV VMAs

Recording artist The Weeknd, who is nominated for

Recording artist The Weeknd, who is nominated for six 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, will be among performers on the Aug. 30 ceremony. Credit: Rob Grabowski / Invision / AP

By The Associated Press
Chart-topping Grammy winners The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are set to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards this month.

MTV announced Tuesday that Colombian singer Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO will also perform at the Aug. 30 event, which was originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The awards show will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously announced performers include BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, while Keke Palmer will host the awards show. This year’s VMAs introduces two new categories reflecting the current pandemic times: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the top contenders with nine nominations apiece. They are nominated for the top prize, video of the year, with their No. 1 collaboration “Rain on Me."

The Weeknd and Billie Eilish are the second-most nominated acts with six apiece. They are also up for video of the year with “Blinding Lights" and “everything i wanted," respectively. Also competing in that category are Taylor Swift’s “The Man,” Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good” and Eminem’s “Godzilla,” which features late rapper Juice WRLD.

Ricch is up for three honors, including song of the year for his No. 1 hit “The Box." CNCO has two nominations, and Maluma scored a single nod.

