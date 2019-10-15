What do you get when you cross a neighborhood bar with a concert venue and a catering hall? Answer: The new Mulcahy’s. The Wantagh watering hole has expanded by enclosing its outside deck to make room for a larger concert space, a private catering room and VIP area in this multimillion dollar renovation that's being unveiled this weekend.

“We are looking to feature national acts of all different varieties every weekend or a couple of times a month at least,” says promotions director Tim Murray. “We are going to hit country music hard because it does well here.”

HOW IT WILL FLOW

The wall to the left of the current stage has come down to open up a 3,150-square-foot room that allows an extra 300 people for shows. That brings Mulcahy’s capacity to near 1,000.

“We are going for the bigger national acts especially with a room of this size,” says Murray. “Our goal is to get some big time rock bands that we had in the ‘90s back here.”

The new addition features traditional Irish pub decor with a contemporary twist, plus a new sound system, lighting and large video wall. A 51-foot wall bar is the star of the room with four 75-inch flatscreens along with a mini stage for acoustic performances. A retractable wall can close off the room for a private party or open to expand the capacity for larger shows.

“This is a big room where you can hold a private party for 150-200 people in a fun bar environment where the night doesn’t have to end because you can stay for the concert,” says Murray.

MULTIPURPOSE ROOM

The new room is designed to make the space work differently, depending on events. There's elevated seating on a platform 2-3 feet off the ground, where tables will be situated with an open general admission area on the floor. An elevator leads to a VIP loft that can hold 40-50 people. “You may come here six times and see six different layouts depending on what’s going on,” says owner John Murray.

A table of four in the new room with elevated seating, including a round of drinks, wait service and express VIP line to get in, runs $150-$350 or a single general admission ticket costs $15-$30 at the door. John Murray says it was important to keep the price point "attainable."

The menu, designed by chef Mike Zwart, features some new items — Kentucky fried bacon bits, grilled garlic bread cheese sticks — in addition to old Mul’s favorites such as burgers and giant pretzels.

“We want to focus on shareable things,” says Tim Murray.

WEEKEND CELEBRATION

The venue's grand opening weekend begins Oct. 18 with a country show starring LOCASH. Saturday, Oct. 19, marks the return of Irish rockers Shilelagh Law and ‘80s pop singer Tiffany closes out the festivities on Oct. 20 (a bonus party will be held on Nov. 9 with nostalgia cover band Decadia).

Crowd favorites aren't going away — traditional DJ special events are still in the works (Halloween party - Oct. 26, Thanksgiving Eve - Nov. 27, Ugly Sweater Party - Dec. 20) as well as popular tribute bands (Zac Brown Tribute Band - Nov. 2, Disco Unlimited - Nov. 23, Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot - Nov. 29-30).

“We still want to keep that neighborhood bar vibe,” says Tim Murray. “The best nights at Mulcahy’s are when the band is almost background music.”