See two Oscar-winning films come alive in concert as the Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga versions of “A Star Is Born” are blended and the music of Queen, featured in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is fully staged. Here’s how they break down:

“A STAR IS BORN: THE CONCERT”

There are three musical renditions of “A Star Is Born” and they all come into play in this show featuring songs made famous by Garland, Streisand and Gaga.

“Every generation has its own version of ‘A Star Is Born,’ ” says creator/director/performer Scott Coulter. “I thought it would be great to hear all the music written for these films in one concert.”

The songs are grouped, with different themes.

“All the songs are sort of big. There’s not a lot of small moments,” says Coulter. “We mix them up. Three songs that were nominated for Academy Awards (“The Man That Got Away,” “Evergreen,” “Shallow”) are presented together. Then there are the songs where each singer gets discovered (“My Melancholy Baby,” “Queen Bee,” “La Vie En Rose”).”

Several female singers, each with Broadway pedigrees, share the vocal duties.

Kelli Rabke of Rockleigh, New Jersey, will perform the Streisand classic, “Evergreen.”

“It’s an iconic song. Everyone knows every breath Streisand takes as well as her exaggerated pronunciations,” says Rabke. “I want to be true to the original, but somehow still find a way to make it my own. It’s a tricky slope to walk on.”

Meanwhile, Alex Getlin of Manhattan takes on the Oscar-winning hit song “Shallow,” co-written and performed by Gaga.

“There’s something potent about that song,” says Getlin. “It captures you from the very beginning and really sticks with you.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., April 13, Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St. in Sag Harbor

INFO 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

ADMISSION $35

“ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN” by GARY MULLEN & THE WORKS

Stepping into the shoes of late Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury is no easy feat, but Scottish tribute frontman Gary Mullen loves the challenge.

“As a performer, Freddie gave his heart and soul to every single person in his audience,” says Mullen, who sounds, moves and looks like Mercury on stage. “He never did anything halfway and I’m the same way.”

Since the release of the Oscar-winning film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a new generation has been exposed to the music of Queen.

“It’s incredible how the film has brought Queen back into the public consciousness,” says Mullen. “We are finding that more kids are coming to the show and they know every word to every song.”

Like Queen, Mullen and the Works engage the audience during their performance.

“Freddie’s idea was that everybody in the audience joined in each song. He had a way of personalizing each show,” says Mullen. “Our goal is to absorb the energy from the audience and then deliver it right back to them.”

In fact, the crowd plays an important role during the band’s performance of the song, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“The lights take over and the audience becomes the choir by doing the question-answer part,” says Mullen. “It’s an exciting moment.”

Queen music draws people of all different ages and backgrounds, which Mullen attributes to the band’s versatility.

“They played everything from opera to heavy metal to funk. You can’t pigeonhole them,” says Mullen. “We are just doing our part to keep their music alive.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., April 19, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post campus, 720 Northern Blvd. in Brookville

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $37-$57