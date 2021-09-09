Don't miss these 19 concerts on LI this fall

It’s been two years since Long Island has experienced a fall concert season therefore autumn 2021 is gearing up to be a fully stacked roster of diverse shows. Here’s a selection of ones not to miss:

LOS LOBOS (Sept. 19)

They might be best known for their chart-topping 1987 cover of Ritchie Valens’ "La Bamba," but Los Lobos is a quintet that blends folk, country, doo-wop, soul, punk and R&B with rock 'n' roll. This is exactly what the band will deliver at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center with a focus on material from their new album, "Native Sons."

INFO $71-$91; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS (Sept. 28)

Be a part of The Paramount’s 10th anniversary celebration as the Huntington venue welcomes Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Jett, who lives in Long Beach, will play a career-spanning show featuring hits like "I Hate Myself for Loving You," "Cherry Bomb," "Bad Reputation" and her signature song, "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," which turns 40 this year.

INFO $79.50-$129.50; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

TOAD THE WET SPROCKET (Oct. 2)

The Californian ‘90s alternative rock band has been absent from Long Island for five years and will make its triumphant return at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. The band, best known for hits "All I Want" and "Walk on the Ocean," is celebrating the release of its new album "Starting Now."

INFO $51-$81; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER, MARC COHN AND SHAWN COLVIN (Oct. 5)

This acoustic folk-based show will feature all three singer-songwriters on stage together performing songs and sharing stories at NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

INFO $39.50-$189.50; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

CHICAGO (Oct. 9)

Marking its 54th year of touring, this 10-piece band known for its signature horn section will come to the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville. Expect two full sets peppered with hits like "Saturday in the Park," "Hard Habit to Break," "Beginnings" and "25 or 6 to 4."

INFO $79-$249.50; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO (Oct. 9)

The first lady of Lindenhurst returns to her Long Island roots when she headlines The Paramount with her guitarist husband Neil "Spyder" Giraldo. Watch as this power couple pulls out hit after hit from "Promises in the Dark" to "We Belong" to "Hit Me With Your Best Shot."

INFO $49.50-$69.50; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

MICHAEL BUBLÉ (Oct. 15)

The Canadian crooner has been trying to play Long Island for a year and a half, but due to the pandemic this Nassau Coliseum gig has been scheduled four times. His goal is to leave L.I. fans "Feeling Good."

INFO $69.50-$554.50; 800-745-3000, nassaulivecenter.com

LAURA BENANTI (Oct. 17)

Watch the star of Broadway ("She Loves Me," "Nine") and TV ("Nashville," "Younger") perform her one woman show that combines stand-up, stories and songs at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Expect to hear performances of material from her new self-titled album.

INFO $71-$96; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

THE MONKEES (Oct. 28)

The duo of Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz will bring their Farewell Tour to The Paramount. The show consists of hits ("I’m a Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville"), deep cuts ("Auntie’s Municipal Court," "Circle Sky") and fan favorites ("The Girl I Knew Somewhere," "For Pete’s Sake") spanning their 55 year career.

INFO $154-$255; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ROBBY KRIEGER AND VANILLA FUDGE (Oct. 29)

This ‘60s classic rock double bill will turn back the clock at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. Watch Long Island’s own Vanilla Fudge kick out the jams on songs like "Shotgun," "Season of the Witch" and "You Keep Me Hangin’ On." Meanwhile guitarist Robby Krieger will tap into his catalog from The Doors.

INFO $65-$75; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS (Oct. 30)

Eternal hipster Elvis Costello will bring to the Tilles Center a mix of his radio classics ("Alison," "Pump It Up," "Everyday I Write The Book") and songs from his latest album, "Hey Clockface" released last fall.

INFO $47.50-$129.50; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT (Oct. 31)

Spend Halloween night with Long Island’s spookiest band at the Suffolk Theater. Watch these Long Island Music Hall of Famers blend classics like "Godzilla," "(Don’t Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin’ for You" along with cuts from their latest release "The Symbol Remains." Don’t forget to scream for "MORE COWBELL!"

INFO $65-$85; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

MELISSA ETHERIDGE (Nov. 3)

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge is back to rocking on her new album, "No Way Out" and now she’ll bring that energy to The Paramount. But she won’t leave the stage without playing fan favorites "Come to My Window," "I’m the Only One," "Like the Way I Do" and "I Want to Come Over."

INFO $54.50-$125; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ZEBRA (Nov. 5)

Long Island’s favorite hard rock trio of singer-guitarist Randy Jackson, bassist-keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso will celebrate its 45th anniversary at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury. Sing along with Jackson of Centereach on classics like "Tell Me What You Want" and "Who’s Behind the Door?" plus some Led Zeppelin covers, which the band is known for from its L.I. club days.

INFO $44.50-$69.50; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

BUCKCHERRY (Nov. 6)

The ard rock band fronted by founding member singer Josh Todd, will get the crowd going at Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh with hits like "Lit Up," "Ridin’ " and current single, "So Hott" off its new album, "Hellbound."

INFO $35-$59 (ages 18 and older only); 516-783-7500, muls.com

GARY CLARK JR. (Nov. 7)

When it comes to modern day blues, Clark is the main man on the scene. Don’t miss the singer-guitarist’s debut appearance at The Paramount where he will tear up the stage with songs like "Low Down Rolling Stone," "Bright Lights" and "I Walk Alone."

INFO $49.50-$165; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

PAT METHENY (Nov. 14)

Jazz guitarist Metheny brings his "Side-Eye Tour" to the Patchogue Theatre with pianist James Francies and drummer Joe Dyson. See the 20-time Grammy Award winner blend progressive, contemporary and Latin-style jazz on staples like "As It Is," "Bright Size Life" and "Are You Going With Me?"

INFO $47-$67; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

DARLENE LOVE (Nov. 20)

Spend the evening with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Love as the Queen of Rock & Soul dishes out her signature tunes "He’s a Rebel," "(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry," "He’s Sure the Boy I Love" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

INFO $81-$101; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

GENESIS (Dec. 10)

The progressive pop-rock band from England returns with its comeback tour, "The Last Domino?" at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont. This tour marks the first time singer Phil Collins, guitarist Mike Rutherford and keyboardist Tony Banks will perform together in 15 years. Expect to hear tracks from the ‘70s ("Follow You Follow Me," "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway"), ‘80s ("Misunderstanding," "Invisible Touch," "Tonight Tonight Tonight") and ‘90s ("No Son of Mine," "Jesus He Knows Me," "I Can’t Dance") paired with a massive light show.

INFO $150-$350; 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com