My Chemical Romance reunites, sets tour including NYC show

My Chemical Romance performs at The Shrine Expo

My Chemical Romance performs at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California in December 2019. Credit: @oclaire/Claire Marie Vogel

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Nearly seven years after disbanding and nine years since they last toured America, My Chemical Romance has reunited for an 18-date circuit that includes Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Tickets for the Sept. 17 concert go on sale noon Friday at mcr.lnk.to/tour. The theatrical rockers with strains of goth, punk-pop and emo made the announcement Wednesday with a nearly 13 1/2-minute, dialog-free movie short, "A Summoning…."

The group had previously announced a series of shows overseas. Their work includes the platinum albums "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" (2004) and "The Black Parade" (2006). The tour follows an acclaimed reunion concert Dec. 20 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

