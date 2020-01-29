My Chemical Romance reunites, sets tour including NYC show
Nearly seven years after disbanding and nine years since they last toured America, My Chemical Romance has reunited for an 18-date circuit that includes Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Tickets for the Sept. 17 concert go on sale noon Friday at mcr.lnk.to/tour. The theatrical rockers with strains of goth, punk-pop and emo made the announcement Wednesday with a nearly 13 1/2-minute, dialog-free movie short, "A Summoning…."
The group had previously announced a series of shows overseas. Their work includes the platinum albums "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" (2004) and "The Black Parade" (2006). The tour follows an acclaimed reunion concert Dec. 20 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.