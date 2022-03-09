TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

My Chemical Romance coming to UBS Arena

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs with

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs with DJ Deadmau5 onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 22, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Credit: Christopher Polk

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

It appears the chemistry is still working as the delayed reunion of emo band My Chemical Romance brings the New Jersey quartet to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Aug. 27. Special guests for the show include the Bouncing Souls and GHÖSH.

After achieving multiple platinum albums (2004’s "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge," 2006’s "The Black Parade") and scoring hit singles ("I’m Not Okay (I Promise)," "Teenagers"), My Chemical Romance broke up in the spring of 2013. However, the band officially announced its return in early 2020 but the pandemic caused touring plans to be postponed. "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys" from 2010, featuring singles "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" and "SING," remains the group’s last studio album.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

In this image released on Oct. 14,
Kelly Clarkson finalizes divorce
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan of AMC's
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan set for 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Nick Greene of Ronkonkoma is a contestant on
LI carpenter shows off his skills on Fox's 'Domino Masters' 
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz going over
'Lucy and Desi': First-rate portrait of iconic couple
Lady Gaga will be among presenters at the
Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz among Oscars presenters
Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd reunited
Ex-'DWTS' ballroom pro returns back in U.S. from Ukraine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?