My Chemical Romance coming to UBS Arena

It appears the chemistry is still working as the delayed reunion of emo band My Chemical Romance brings the New Jersey quartet to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Aug. 27. Special guests for the show include the Bouncing Souls and GHÖSH.

After achieving multiple platinum albums (2004’s "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge," 2006’s "The Black Parade") and scoring hit singles ("I’m Not Okay (I Promise)," "Teenagers"), My Chemical Romance broke up in the spring of 2013. However, the band officially announced its return in early 2020 but the pandemic caused touring plans to be postponed. "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys" from 2010, featuring singles "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" and "SING," remains the group’s last studio album.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com.