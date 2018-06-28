My Father’s Place is ready to rock again in Roslyn, after a 31-year hiatus.

The legendary club – which brought up-and-coming artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Marley, U2 and The Ramones to Long Island in the '70s and '80s – will reopen Friday night in a new location and with a new business plan.

My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, only a few blocks away from the venue’s original Bryant Avenue location, has been resurrected as a supper club, one that co-founder Michael “Eppy” Epstein says will still cater to the crowd that used to line up to see Billy Joel or Aerosmith.

“The same people who used to hang out in the parking lot of Spit are now people who are excited about eating tapas,” Epstein said Thursday afternoon, as workers set up tables and place settings around him. “The whole concept was built around giving people some place to sit and have something good to eat while they listened to good music.”

The hotel’s formerly brightly lit, mirrored ballroom has been given a more club-like atmosphere, with deep blue walls and a state-of-the-art sound system.

“It was already a beautifully sounding room,” said Alex Ewen, My Father’s Place’s chief financial officer. “The question was ‘How do we compliment the room?’”

Ewen said they decided on customized Danley full-range speakers in each corner of the room that are pointed toward the center, putting nearly all of the 2,700-square-foot room in direct line of the speakers.

Sumeer Kakar, The Roslyn Hotel’s majority owner, said he is pleased about how the club will help make the boutique hotel a regular destination for people in the community, as well as for travelers. “Once I learned about My Father’s Place and its history, it became really exciting,” said Kakar, who plans to also open a patio and a restaurant in the hotel in the next six weeks. “It’s all coming together.”

My Father’s Place general manager Dan Kellachan said that there are plans for a separate launch party for the opening of the restaurant, which will also serve as a bar on nights where there is a show, in the middle of July.

Buster Poindexter’s grand reopening show at My Father’s Place Friday night is already sold out, as is Livingston Taylor’s show on Saturday. Epstein said the warm welcome from fans of the original My Father’s Place gives him hope.

“The music industry isn’t what it once was,” Epstein said. “We have to do it all ourselves now…. But I think we’re going to be OK.”