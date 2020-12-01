TODAY'S PAPER
My Father's Place presenting live, virtual concerts from its stage

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Macked will perform

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Macked will perform a live virtual concert from My Father's Place in Roslyn on Dec. 26. Credit: Sophie Epstein

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

My Father’s Place in Roslyn may be closed to the public, but the music is still playing. The club, located inside The Roslyn hotel, is livestreaming virtual concerts so that fans can still get their fix.

"This is what we designed the club for so the cameras would really love the stage," says owner Michael "Eppy" Epstein. "There’s an audience out there for this. We can draw 10,000 to 20,000 people globally."

The artists arrive at the club and get their temperatures checked for safety. They are socially distanced from the crew of six people using eight cameras plus a 32-channel mixing board and a 40-channel digital mixing console to capture the performance.

"All the bands love playing," says stage manager Don Gabis of Mineola. "It can feel weird when you don’t have applause after each number, but we try to have the crew make some noise."

On Dec. 26, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Macked will make its virtual concert debut. Viewers can watch the performance live and be part of the chat room during the show. The virtual concert also will be archived and available to watch for 3 to 4 weeks.

"This is totally cool and something different," says singer Hillary Epstein of Smithtown, who takes on the Stevie Nicks role in Fleetwood Macked. "We have followers from Iceland and Ireland that watch our YouTube videos but they’ve never gotten to see us do something live. They wrote to us saying they are excited to have this opportunity."

The band plans on delivering a 70-minute greatest-hits set including "Little Lies," "Landslide," "Go Your Own Way," "Gold Dust Woman," "Tusk," "Gypsy" and TikTok sensation, "Dreams."

"Because of Fleetwood Mac’s recent exposure on social media, we are getting a younger audience," says Hillary Epstein. "It’s timeless music."

The club also has booked Aerosmith tribute band Draw the Line on Jan. 9 and is working on future shows with blues man Popa Chubby, classic rock band Mountain, guitarist Brandon "Taz" Niederauer and singer/songwriter Jimmy Webb.

"I don’t think the club will be open for some time," says Epstein. "We are going to have to live this way for awhile."

For tickets ($10 in advance, $15 day of), visit: myfathersplace.com.

